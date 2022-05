The new Qantas Airbus A350-1000 arrives at Sydney Domestic Airport, in Sydney, Monday, May 2, 2022. Qantas has confirmed an order for a dozen Airbus A350-1000 aircrafts which will operate the world’s longest flights, connecting east-coast Australia to London and New York from late 2025. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Quelle: AAPIMAGE