This summer we are reminding dog owners to be careful about leaving their pets in cars on hot days. Last week a police officer smashed through a car window to rescue a dog, who had been left without water and had become tangled on their lead. PC Martyn Powell, from Wiltshire South Community Policing Team, said: "We received a call from a member of the public who was concerned about the welfare of a dog, which had been left in a vehicle for a number of hours on a hot day. "Although the windows were opened a slightly, the dog didn’t have any water and had become tangled on their lead restricting their movement within the vehicle. I was concerned for the welfare of the dog and I took the decision to smash the window of the car to free the dog." Police made contact with the owner, who was honest and apologised for their actions and was given words of advice about animal welfare. The owner also agreed to pay a £50 donation to The Dog’s Trust. PC Powell added: "We spoke to the owner, who was very remorseful and, as we had no other concerns about the dog, we agreed the best course of action was a community resolution in the form of a charity donation. "The temperature within vehicles can more than double in an hour even with the windows are open. "On this particular day it was 21 degrees Celsius meaning that the temperature in the vehicle was in excess of 40 degrees Celsius. "Prolonged exposure to this temperature can be dangerous to people but more so to our pets. "Please make sure that you consider your pet's welfare with the plans for your day." You can find more information on the RSPCA’s website https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/dogsinhotcars You can also find out more and support The Dog's Trust via their website https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/