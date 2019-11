#Breaking: At least 33 people injured and 4 people who are in serious critical condition after a Flixbus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># Flixbus from Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># Paris to London?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># London rolled over and slided of the highway. #France pic.twitter.com/vUUfmLFwBF