View this post on Instagram

I just reallllly want to thank everyone @bbcstrictly for such a warm welcome and really such great energy and the goal is too keep it up til the end !!! My German fans you guys are incredible you found a way to watch the show (I don’t know how but some of your messages left me in tears I feel your energy and I know you got my back !!! Can’t wait to see what everyone has got prepared for the first week !!!! This number was sooooo much fun ! Lets do it again soon !! Woop Woop May the best dancer win ! Good luck everyone !!#anzeige #lawofattraction #loveandlight #letsdothis